Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 after being admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII's.

In a statement released Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said that the Duke of Edinburgh had been discharged and "wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure.

Philip's illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also get the vaccine.