Prince Philip hospitalized in London as 'precautionary measure'

Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to a hospital in London on Friday as a "precautionary measure" for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," the palace said in a statement.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of his royal highness's doctor."

Philip, who has been at his wife's side throughout her record 67 years on the throne, retired from public life in August 2017, although he has occasionally appeared at official engagements.

He has not been seen in public since the wedding of Elizabeth's first cousin once removed, Gabriella Windsor, in May at Windsor Castle, local media reported.

72nd anniversary last month

The Queen, 93, carried out the official opening of Parliament on Thursday and Philip's illness did not disrupt her plans. She was pictured arriving in Norfolk on Friday before heading to Sandringham, where the Royal Family traditionally gathers for Christmas.

Philip spent Christmas in 2011 in hospital after an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart and missed the end of celebrations to mark his wife's 60th year on the throne in 2012 after being hospitalized with a bladder infection.

Last year, he spent 10 days in hospital following hip replacement surgery.

In January this year, he escaped unhurt when his Land Rover car flipped over after a collision with another car close to the royals' Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Buckingham Palace said soon after that the duke had voluntarily surrendered his licence "after careful consideration."

Elizabeth has described Philip — they married at London's Westminster Abbey in 1947 — as her "strength and stay" during her long reign. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in November.