Prince Philip gives up driving, licence in wake of crash
Prince Philip gives up driving, licence in wake of crash

Buckingham Palace says 97-year-old Prince Philip has decided to stop driving and "voluntarily surrender" his licence less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured.

Philip was behind the wheel in January vehicle collision that left 2 women injured

The Associated Press
Prince Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the Royal Family's Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car on Jan. 17. Two women in the other car were injured, though not seriously, and a nine-month-old boy was unhurt. (Carl De Souza/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace says 97-year-old Prince Philip has decided to stop driving, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured.

The palace said Saturday that "after careful consideration," Queen Elizabeth II's husband "has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence."

Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the Royal Family's Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car on Jan. 17. Philip had to be helped out of his overturned vehicle but wasn't injured. Two women in the other car were hurt, though not seriously, and a nine-month-old boy was unharmed.

Philip was photographed driving again two days later but without a seat-belt. Police said that after that, they offered him "suitable words of advice."

