Prince William pays tribute to Prince Philip: 'I will miss my grandpa'

Prince William said on Monday that he would miss "his grandpa" Prince Philip but that the late duke would have wanted the family to get on with the job.

"My grandfather's century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," the Duke of Cambridge said.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation," William said. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the Queen in the years ahead."

Scaled-down funeral

William's father, Prince Charles, earlier paid tribute to Philip, saying the Royal Family missed him "enormously" and that the 99-year-old would have been amazed at the touching reaction to his death from around the world.

"My dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," said Charles, Philip and Elizabeth's eldest son and heir to the throne, outside his Highgrove House home in west England on Saturday.

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

Buckingham Palace has announced that the funeral for Philip will be held on April 17.

The palace said long-established plans for the funeral had to be redrawn and scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they remained very much in line with Philip's wishes.