9-month-old baby in car involved in collision with Land Rover driven by Prince Philip

A nine-month-old baby was among the passengers of a vehicle involved in a collision Thursday with a Land Rover driven by Prince Philip, police in England said Friday.

Norfolk police responded to the crash, near the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate in eastern England, shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday after the Land Rover driven by the Queen's 97-year-old husband collided with a Kia.

BBC reported Philip's vehicle landed on its side after the collision.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts, and the 45-year-old woman in her passenger's seat sustained a broken wrist. Both were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and discharged Thursday night, police said.

Buckingham Palace said Philip was examined by a doctor, but confirmed he wasn't hurt.

Police said they "are aware of the public interest in this case," but declined Friday to speculate on the cause of the collision.

Philip also had a passenger in his car, and while Buckingham Palace did not identify the person, it was likely the prince's protection officer, a standard security procedure for Britain's senior royals.

Philip has largely retired from public life, but has seemed to be in generally good health in recent month. He and the Queen, 92, have been on an extended Christmas holiday at Sandringham.