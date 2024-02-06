Content
Prince Harry arrives in London to see King Charles

Prince Harry arrived in London Tuesday afternoon for a rare visit with his father, King Charles III. 

Harry was seen arriving in a black SUV Tuesday after an overnight flight from California

A black SUV pictured behind a wrought iron fence.
A car believed to be transporting Britain's Prince Harry enters Clarence House, the home of Britain's King Charles, the day after it was announced King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, in London Tuesday. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Harry was seen arriving at the King's Clarence House residence in a black SUV after an overnight flight from his home in Los Angeles, California. 

Royal officials announced Monday that the 75-year-old King has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and is receiving treatment as an outpatient. Less than 18 months into the reign that he'd famously waited decades to begin, Charles suspended public engagements but will continue with state business and won't be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that like many people he was left "shocked and sad" by the news, but said the King will "crack on" with his constitutional duties.

"Many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone," Sunak said. "So we'll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible."

King Charles and Prince Harry have a troubled relationship, and Harry has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan.

