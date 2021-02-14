Prince Harry and Meghan expecting 2nd child
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.
'Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed,' says spokesperson
Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son, Archie, to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said.
Archie was born in 2019.
