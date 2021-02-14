Skip to Main Content
Prince Harry and Meghan expecting 2nd child

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

'Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed,' says spokesperson

Thomson Reuters ·
Prince Harry and Meghan are seen with their son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa, in September 2019. (Toby Melville/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son, Archie, to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said.

Archie was born in 2019.

