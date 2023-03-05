Content
World

Prince Harry, Meghan invited to King Charles's coronation, says spokesperson. But will they go?

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles's coronation but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a spokesperson for Harry said on Sunday.

Interviews, book release further strained Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with royal family

A woman in a white jacket and matching wide-brimmed hat stands next to a red-haired man in a black suit, with medals attached.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3, 2022 in London. (Toby Melville/WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Preparations for the event in May have been overshadowed by the couple's damning revelations about the King, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation and, if he was, whether he would attend.

A red-haired man and a woman in black hat stand in behind an older, grey-haired man wearing a naval hat and a blond-haired woman wearing a black hat and veil.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London on September 19, 2022. Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles's coronation but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a spokesperson for Harry said on Sunday. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to a request for comment.

Listen | Prince Harry's relationship with the British monarchy, media:
Front Burner31:28Frenemies: The Prince, the monarchy and the media
Prince Harry's lifelong discomfort – and even downright hatred – of the press has been a major theme during the publicity tour for his new memoir, Spare. The book has made headlines with allegations about how those closest to the crown use the press for their own ends. Today we explore the delicate and deeply entwined relationship between the monarchy and the media and hear an inside view about how the system works.. Katie Nicholl is Vanity Fair's royals correspondent and author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.
