Prince Harry to sue tabloid owners over phone-hacking claims

Prince Harry is set to sue the publishers of Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper and the Daily Mirror over allegations of phone-hacking, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step up their war with the press.

"Claims have been filed on behalf of the Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages," said a spokesperson for Harry, declining to give further details of the claim.

A spokesperson for News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, confirmed that a claim had been issued by the royal.

Court documents first reported by website Byline Investigates also show that Prince Harry is targeting Mirror Group Newspapers, owned by Reach PLC, with the legal action. Reach Group declined to comment.

A source familiar with the situation said that proceedings have been issued but the publisher was yet to receive legal papers in relation to the case.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry said he and his wife, Meghan, were taking separate legal action against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers called "unlawful."

The couple also accused some sections of the British press of "bullying" behaviour.

A London court heard in 2013 that the phones of Prince Harry and his brother William's wife Kate were hacked by staff working for Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World tabloid.

News of the World had also been part of News Group Newspapers.