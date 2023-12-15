Prince Harry wins civil suit against Britain's Mirror tabloid

Prince Harry was awarded 140,600 pounds, or about $240,430 Cdn, after London's High Court ruled on Friday he had been a victim of "modest" phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by journalists at Britain's Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The prince — who became the first senior royal to appear as a witness in court in 130 years at the trial in June — had sued MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Harry, now 39, said he was targeted by MGN for 15 years from 1996 and that more than 140 stories which appeared in its papers were the result of unlawful information gathering. The trial only concerned 33 articles.

"I found that 15 out of the 33 articles that were tried were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information gathering," Judge Timothy Fancourt said.

"I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper."

Sign up here to have The Royal Fascinator newsletter land in your inbox every other Friday.

The judge concluded there had been widespread hacking and unlawful activities from 1996 until 2011, even carrying on while a public inquiry into illicit practices at British newspapers was taking place.

The prince had sought damages of 440,000 pounds ($753,000 Cdn).

Fancourt said in his ruling that Harry had a tendency in his testimony "to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception." Fancourt said the Mirror Group was "not responsible for all of the unlawful activity directed at the duke."

Prince slams Piers, calls for criminal probe

In a statement outside court on Friday, Harry's barrister David Sherborne read a statement in which the prince expressed gratitude and vindication for the judgment and said he hoped for a "free and honest press" that is accountable and free from what he described as "vendetta journalism."

Harry also called for British regulatory authorities and the police to take action against those identified as having broken the law.

"This case is not just about hacking. It is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behaviour followed by coverups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings," the statement read by Sherborne said.

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan is shown in London in March 10, 2021. Court heard that Morgan, who left the tabloid in 2004, had some knowledge of the Mirror's deceptive practices. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

The publisher of the Daily Mirror acknowledged and apologized for unlawfully gathering information about Prince Harry in court filings in the case, but denied phone hacking allegations.

"We welcome today's judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago," an MGN spokesperson said on Friday.

"Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation."

The judgment was damning on the involvement of senior editors and executives, saying they were fully aware of what was going on. Among those was high-profile broadcaster Piers Morgan, who has become a vocal critic of Harry and his wife Meghan. He has always denied any knowledge of phone-hacking.

"The court has found that Mirror Group's principal board directors, their legal department, senior executives, and editors such as Piers Morgan, clearly knew about or were involved in these illegal activities," Harry's statement said.

"Between them, they even went as far as lying under oath to parliament, during the Leveson Inquiry, to the Stock Exchange, and to us all ever since."

Morgan left the Mirror in 2004.

Harry has also sued the publishers of the Daily Mail and The Sun in similar cases.

He has criticized the British tabloids extensively outside of the courts, including in a Netflix series released in late 2022 as well as his memoir, Spare, published earlier this year.

He blames paparazzi for causing the car crash that killed his mother, Princess Diana, and he said intrusions by journalists led him and Meghan to leave royal life for the U.S. in 2020.