Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World·Breaking

Prince Harry to attend father's coronation solo

Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month of his father, King Charles, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. Harry's wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, the spokesperson said.

The coronation for King Charles is taking place on May 6

Thomson Reuters ·
A bearded man wearing a suit is shown closeup.
Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, in London, on March 30. Buckingham Palace said Wednesday he will attend King Charles's coronation on May 6 without his wife and children. (Kin Cheung/The Associated Press)

Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month of his father, King Charles, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Harry's wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, the spokesperson said.

The coronation takes place on May 6.

Harry last month made a surprise appearance at a court hearing involving one of the lawsuits he's filed against British tabloids. According to reports, he did not meet with his father during the trip.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now