Prince Harry to attend father's coronation solo
Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month of his father, King Charles, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. Harry's wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, the spokesperson said.
The coronation for King Charles is taking place on May 6
The coronation takes place on May 6.
Harry last month made a surprise appearance at a court hearing involving one of the lawsuits he's filed against British tabloids. According to reports, he did not meet with his father during the trip.
More to come.
