Prince Harry to attend father's coronation solo

Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month of his father, King Charles, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Harry's wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, the spokesperson said.

The coronation takes place on May 6.

Harry last month made a surprise appearance at a court hearing involving one of the lawsuits he's filed against British tabloids. According to reports, he did not meet with his father during the trip.

