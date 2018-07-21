Skip to Main Content
Prince George portrait released as royal turns 5

A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by the royal family on Saturday as Queen Elizabeth's great grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.

Prince spending birthday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family

Thomson Reuters ·
Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother, Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London on July 9. His parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge have released the photo to mark their son's fifth birthday on Sunday. (Matt Porteous/The Associated Press)

George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate's three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, downtown London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month. George turns five on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.

