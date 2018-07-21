Prince George portrait released as royal turns 5
Prince spending birthday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family
A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by the Royal Family on Saturday as Queen Elizabeth's great grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.
George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate's three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, downtown London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month. George turns five on Sunday.
The Daily Mail reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈<br><br>📷 <a href="https://twitter.com/mattporteous?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mattporteous</a> <a href="https://t.co/KJ4c73ospG">pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG</a>—@KensingtonRoyal