What do you want to know about this month's royal visit to Canada?

Royally quotable

"No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time."

– Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, speaking in a video about experiences people have during pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child's life. Kate made the comment this past week as she became patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a U.K.-wide charity and network of more than 100 organizations. She also noted that 20 per cent of women in the U.K. are reported to experience perinatal mental illness.

This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaternalMentalHealthAwarenessWeek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MaternalMentalHealthAwarenessWeek</a> is about the power and importance of connection.<br><br>We all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child’s life can be hugely demanding. <a href="https://t.co/o2lJjX0u8n">pic.twitter.com/o2lJjX0u8n</a> —@KensingtonRoyal

Royal reads

One of the iconic moments of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee won't include Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. They won't be part of the Royal Family's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the beginning of celebrations early next month. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said they and their children will be attending the Jubilee celebrations marking the Queen's 70 years as monarch. [ITV, Guardian, BBC] Netflix has dropped Meghan's animated series, Pearl, as well as two other animated children's series, amid subscriber losses. [CBC] Queen Elizabeth won't be attending the royal garden parties this year but will be represented by other members of her family. Over the past several months, she's been experiencing mobility issues and not attended several events but has been conducting virtual sessions and meeting guests at her royal residences. Buckingham Palace has said she plans to attend the state opening of the British Parliament next week. [The Guardian, BBC]

