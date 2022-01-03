Settlement in sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew leaves lingering questions

Hello, royal watchers. This is your regular dose of royal news and analysis. Reading this online? Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox.

In the days since word broke of a settlement in the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew , there has been much focus on the many questions left publicly unresolved since it didn't make it to court.

But a settlement out of court in the case brought by lawyers for Virginia Giuffre, a longtime accuser of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was always a likely outcome in this high-profile legal action, and comes as little surprise to those familiar with civil suits.

"I would have been surprised if it did not settle," said Trevor Farrow, a professor at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University in Toronto.

The vast majority of civil suits do settle out of court, and there are numerous reasons why those on both sides of such an action would choose to go that route — from avoiding the cost and trauma of a trial to the high degree of uncertainty about how it might all turn out.

"I would resist the settlement being represented as capitulation by either side, because a lot more considerations go into a decision to settle," said Rob Currie, a professor in the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Lawyers for Giuffre had filed the suit in a Manhattan court last year, alleging that Andrew sexually assaulted her two decades ago, when she was 17.

Lawyer David Boies arrives with Giuffre for a hearing at federal court in New York on Aug. 27, 2019. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth's second son, now 62, had repeatedly denied the allegations at the heart of the suit.

Giuffre, now living in Australia, had accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex with him at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein. Giuffre also said Andrew abused her at Epstein's mansion in New York City and on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

Many observers expect the settlement would have been greeted with relief by the Royal Family, coming as it does at the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years as monarch. The prospect of a messy, lurid trial threatened to cast a significant shadow over the Jubilee.

Observers also widely argue that there is little — or no — way back in the court of public opinion for Prince Andrew, whose reputation sank like a stone, particularly after the disastrous November 2019 interview he did with the BBC regarding his friendship with Epstein.

With the settlement, which includes an undisclosed sum of money for Giuffre, a public airing of the allegations at the heart of the suit won't happen.

And that's typical in such situations.

WATCH | Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse case with Virginia Giuffre:

Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sex-abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre Duration 1:26 A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing American Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. Under the agreement, the prince will make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity and says he never intended to malign her character, her lawyer said. 1:26

"Many if not most settlements are done confidentially," said Farrow.

"Many if not most settlements are done without an admission of guilt or an apology and many if not most settlements are done in such a way that the public never knows what happened."

For the parties involved, that's an upside of settlements, Farrow said, allowing them "to deal with the matter quite frankly and to strategize [a way] to get rid of a case."

But he said it's also one of the downsides of settlements, "in the sense that when they deal with issues of public interest, the public never knows about it."

And so questions linger, as they do in any case that settles.

"We're not interested in the 9,999 other civil cases that settled [that day], but the same questions arise," said Currie. "Who did what? What happened? Was one side right? Was the other side right?

Queen Elizabeth arrives with Prince Andrew at the Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017, in Ascot, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The parties always expressly agree not to answer any of those questions, because it's in their mutual interest not to."

Still, Farrow did see something unusual in this settlement.

"There are some terms that have been disclosed," he said.

"One is a statement of regret of the prince's association with Epstein, and secondly, a statement of support or ongoing support and perhaps actually a financial donation to survivors of sexual and gender-based assault….

"The fact that those elements of the settlement have been made public is arguably a very good thing and also not a typical thing."

Farrow guesses those terms would have been heavily negotiated.

"It allows [Prince Andrew] to move away from this case without admitting guilt and without a finding of guilt," said Farrow, "and it allows [Virginia Giuffre] to move away from this case in a public way with some kind of recognition of the real issues at stake here and the importance of understanding the violence of gender-based issues like this."

Both Farrow and Currie see the case as offering lessons for those watching from afar.

"There is a segment of the sensible public who might say if you weren't liable for something, why would you ever settle, or if you were injured and you were sure that the other person had injured you, why would you ever settle. And the fact of the matter is 90 per cent of civil cases settle," said Currie.

For Farrow, there are "obvious lessons … we still seem to need to learn," including the "ongoing evils of sexual assault and the fact that everyone, including those with power, those with privilege and those who seemingly have everything, are still also part of this dark aspect of society, or allegedly part of it….

"So I think we all need to continue to be vigilant and to be talking about the real issues at stake here, which are not whether or not a prince is in court but the fact that the allegations [are] of historical sexual assault on young people, and keeping those at the front of our mind."

Jubilee flags and pins – but no medals

Julie Beveridge holds the Platinum Jubilee flag she and husband Tom Beveridge raised on the flagpole in the front yard of their home in Masstown, N.S. (Submitted by Tom Beveridge)

With a combined 50 years of naval service between them, Tom and Julie Beveridge are used to raising and lowering flags, and respecting them.

So they were well-versed in what they were doing first thing in the morning of Feb. 6 in their front yard in Masstown, N.S., when they raised a flag – this time to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

"With our long service, our experience … you recognize and celebrate someone's long service and dedication," Tom Beveridge said over the phone the other day.

"The Queen — she's had seven decades of dedication and commitment as the Queen of Canada. We should be recognizing that."

Feb. 6 marked 70 years to the day that Elizabeth became Queen, on the death of her father, King George VI.

In an Accession Day message, she looked back on the past seven decades and ahead with "a sense of hope and optimism" for her Jubilee year.

Canada Post has released a new stamp to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. (Canada Post/The Canadian Press)

Beveridge said the Jubilee offers a chance to thank and show respect for the Queen.

"She has provided us with the stability and non-political head of state position needed. It's not based on populism that is so rampant nowadays. She's been a very stable fixture that we're all accustomed to, and it's important we recognize that."

The same day the Beveridges raised their flag, the Government of Canada announced its plans to mark the Jubilee, including support for community projects (the application deadline is Feb. 22), a Canadian Jubilee emblem, a commemorative stamp from Canada Post and a special two-coin set from the Royal Canadian Mint.

Commemorative banners will be displayed in the spring along Confederation Boulevard, the ceremonial route in downtown Ottawa-Gatineau and other locations across Canada.

Other events include a segment marking the occasion as part of Northern Lights 2022, the summer sound and light show on Parliament Hill, and an exhibit on the terrace of the Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa.

"Over the past seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II has cultivated enduring ties with Canadians over years of connecting with our rich cultures and traditions," a Department of Heritage spokesperson said via email this week.

Queen Elizabeth receives flowers from people while taking part in her departure at Queen's Park in Toronto on July 6, 2010. She and Prince Philip were wrapping up a nine-day visit to Canada. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

"The Government of Canada encourages Canadians to participate in Jubilee activities throughout this celebratory year to honour Her Majesty's reign and celebrate Canadian achievements over the past seven decades."

Unlike previous Jubilees, however, there won't be a commemorative medal.

The Department of Heritage spokesperson said that is "an approach consistent with that adopted by almost all Commonwealth realms."

It's a decision that has left Michael Jackson, president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada, "very disappointed."

A commemorative medal would honour Queen Elizabeth for her 70 years and show "how much we appreciate our monarch," Jackson said in an interview.

Beyond that, however, he said it would give "Canada a chance to honour people in all walks of life, great or small, not just the big shots in our society, but the unsung heroes and heroines, those who do great work, in the trenches."

Rower Natalie Mastracci, left, takes a photo of herself with soccer player Diana Matheson as they display their Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee medals during a ceremony in Toronto on Dec. 21, 2012. No similar medals will be distributed in Canada to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Jackson sees an ambivalence on the part of the federal government toward the Jubilee.

Previous Jubilees, particularly the Queen's Golden (50 years) in 2002 and Diamond (60 years) in 2012, had clear programs announced well in advance, he said.

"They really made quite something of it and in my opinion they were very successful. This time with the Platinum Jubilee, the federal government is being much more low-key."

To the Heritage Department's credit, he said, "they have issued a lapel pin, a very nice pin, and have created an emblem for the Jubilee, which I like … they have a flag."

The institute has its own plans for marking the Jubilee, including producing backgrounders on aspects of the Crown in Canada for its website, educational videos that will be posted on YouTube — the first one will look at the role of the Governor General — and a book, A Resilient Crown: Canada's Monarchy at the Platinum Jubilee, coming out in August, with contributions from 17 writers.

"We hope that … by celebrating the Jubilee and commending the sovereign, who has made the Crown so successful in the 15 realms, that Canadians will better appreciate the value of this institution for our governance and our political culture," Jackson said.

Testing positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wear masks during an engagement in London on Dec. 14, 2021. They both tested positive for COVID-19 a few days apart earlier this month. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, both tested positive for COVID-19, a few days apart.

Charles's positive test sparked concern for the Queen's health, because they had recently spent time together.

Buckingham Palace didn't offer details, and it was reported that the Queen had no symptoms. She has since been seen carrying out duties and holding an audience with guests at Windsor Castle.

Charles, who had previously had COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic, has also returned to public duties.

Royally quotable

Queen Elizabeth speaks with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Maj. Gen. Eldon Millar, right, as she meets the incoming and outgoing Defence Service secretaries at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Wednesday. (Steve Parsons/The Associated Press)

"I'm here…. Well, as you can see, I can't move."

— Queen Elizabeth had a smile and quick quip at the ready as she supported herself with a walking stick while meeting guests during an audience at Windsor Castle . A Buckingham Palace source said she had been feeling slightly stiff that day, Reuters reported.

