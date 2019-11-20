Skip to Main Content
Prince Andrew stepping down from public duties
Prince Andrew stepping down from public duties

Prince Andrew, seen in this file photo, is stepping down from public duties. (Sang Tan/The Associated Press)

Britain's Prince Andrew said on Wednesday he has asked to step down from public duties for the foreseeable future after being engulfed in a growing scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

