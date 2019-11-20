Prince Andrew stepping down from public duties
Prince Andrew said on Wednesday he has asked to step down from public duties for the foreseeable future after being engulfed in a growing scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.
"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
