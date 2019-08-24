Prince Andrew denies seeing any sex crimes during time with Epstein

Prince Andrew said on Saturday he never saw or suspected any sex crimes during the time he spent with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, 66, committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell earlier this month while being held on sex-trafficking charges.

"At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction," the prince said in a statement.

But he said it was a "mistake" to meet Epstein after he left prison in 2010.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to prostitution-related state charges and served 13 months behind bars.

He was awaiting trial on new charges for sex trafficking minors when he was found dead in his cell on Aug. 10. The coroner later ruled he died after hanging himself. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

British media including the Daily Mail published a picture which it said showed Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, waving goodbye to a woman from inside a Manhattan mansion owned by Epstein. The nature of his relationship with Epstein has been the subject of intense speculation in the U.K. media.

Read the full statement: