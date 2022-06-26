Pride marked by celebrations, arrests and grief around the world

After a pandemic hiatus, Pride events returned to many cities around the world on Sunday.

Streets were once again filled with celebrations and parades, but many others were held under drastically different moods.

Here's a look at how Pride was marked around the world:

Celebrations in Canada

Toronto saw its first in-person Pride parade since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

Ahead of the weekend, organizers said the festival was working with private security firms to conduct checks at designated spaces.

They say the extra measures are necessary given a reported increase in anti-LGBT incidents this month.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Parades, protests in the U.S.

Thousands of people — many decked out in Pride colours — lined the parade route through Manhattan, cheering as floats and marchers passed by.

New York's first Pride March, then called the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, was held in 1970 to mark the first anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion, a spontaneous street uprising triggered by a police raid on a gay bar in Manhattan.

That protest spirit was alive again on Sunday, with many at the parade drawing attention to abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to roll back constitutional protections for the procedure.

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

(Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

In San Francisco, some marchers and spectators held signs condemning the court's abortion ruling.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who rode in a convertible holding a gavel and a rainbow fan, said the large turnout was an acknowledgement that Americans support gay rights.

San Francisco's first march was in 1972 and had been held every year since, except during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Arrests in Turkey

Dozens of people were detained in central Istanbul after city authorities banned a Pride march.

Turkey had previously been one of the few Muslim-majority countries to allow Pride marches, but the country's largest city has banned the march since 2015. Large crowds nonetheless gather every year to mark the end of Pride Month.

Organizers said more than 100 people were arrested on Sunday. Images on social media showed people being frisked and loaded onto buses.

(Kemal Aslan/AFP/Getty Images)

(Emrah Gurel/The Associated Press)

Mourning in Norway

Norway's prime minister, pictured in the first photo below, and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual Pride festival.

A gunman opened fire in central Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two men and wounding more than 20 other people in what the Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act."

The capital's Pride parade was scheduled to take place on Saturday but was cancelled. Police investigators said it was unclear whether hatred of people based on sexual orientation and gender identity motivated the attack.

(Javad Parsa/NTB/The Associated Press)

(Sergei Grits/The Associated Press)

Demands for inclusion in India

Along with celebrations, demands for inclusion were seen at a Pride parade in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Marital rights, right to adoption, right to property and better surrogacy laws were some of the demands by attendees.

Same-sex relations are considered taboo by many in socially conservative India, and while it no longer carries the previous punishment of up to 10 years in prison, other rights such as gay marriage are likely to prove elusive.

(Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)