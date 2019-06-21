Pride in Canada and around the world

This June's international Pride Month comes after the Stonewall riots in New York City 50 years ago this month. Here's a look at Pride around the world, where parades celebrate diversity and inclusion.

New York

We start in New York, where a contingent of drag queens set a Guinness World Record on June 20. The 1.9-kilometre boa ran along 42nd Street in Times Square.

(Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Jesus Tavarez, left, and Juan De La O, both from the Bronx, kiss on steps covered in rainbow colours for Pride Month at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park in New York. Organizers say it is the largest Pride flag in the city.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Regina

A Pride flag is carried during the Regina Pride Parade on June 15. Regina's Pride festival celebrates its 30th birthday this year, with 45 events scheduled.

(Heidi Atter/CBC)

Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay Pride Association kicked off this year's pride celebrations with a two-day festival. The rainbow flag flew outside three school board offices on June 15 and 16. Fierté Canada Pride will hold its national conference in the city in 2021, making Thunder Bay the first non-major city in Canada to host the annual meeting of Canada's Pride organizations.

(Thunder Bay Pride Association)

Winnipeg

Winnipeg's downtown was bursting with rainbows on June 2 as thousands of people took part in the 32nd annual Pride Parade. This year, organizers of the 10-day Pride Winnipeg festival chose Pride of Colour as the theme to send a message of inclusion to marginalized and silenced voices.

Ahmar Khan/CBC

Vienna

Participants attend the Euro Pride 2019 parade in Austria on June 15.

(Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

Los Angeles

Participants face anti-LGBTQ evangelical Christian protesters during the annual LA Pride Parade in West Hollywood on June 9. LA Pride began on June 28, 1970, one year after Stonewall.

(Agustin Paullier/AFP/Getty Images)

Tel Aviv

Revellers take part in the annual Gay Pride Parade on June 14. Tens of thousands of Israelis and tourists packed the streets for the annual march.

(Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Sofia

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Bulgaria, on June 8.

(Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

Detroit

Mia Pocket, 2, looks on as employees of the Allstate Insurance Company prep balloons for their display before the Motor City Pride Parade on June 9.

Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

Shanghai

A participant takes part in the Pink Party during the annual week-long LGBT festival Shanghai Pride on June 15.

(Aly Song/Reuters)

Rome

Participants attend a parade as part of Roma Pride on June 8.

(Massimo Percossi/EFE/EPA)

Washington

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia participates in the D.C. Pride Parade on June 8.

(Erik S. Lesser/EFE/EPA)

Tokyo

Participants walk during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade in April. Thousands from the Japanese LGBTQ community and its supporters attended the annual Tokyo Rainbow Pride festival.

(Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Seoul

Participants dance as they march during a Pride event on June 1. Tens of thousands of gay rights supporters paraded through central Seoul despite South Korea's main conservative opposition party denouncing the Pride event in a country where Christian churches have enduring political influence.

(Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

Brussels

Revellers take part in the Gay Pride parade on May 18.

(Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

Sydney

Drag queens pose during the launch of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras WorldPride bid launch on June 6. WorldPride is the largest gathering of LGBTQI communities globally, held every two years. If Mardi Gras is successful in its pitch, it will be the first time WorldPride is held in the Southern Hemisphere.