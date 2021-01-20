New White House press secretary to hold 1st briefing this evening

U.S. President Joe Biden's new press secretary has scheduled the new administration's first White House press briefing for Wednesday evening.

Jen Psaki said meeting with the news media on Day One was a symbol of the administration's commitment to transparency.

Donald Trump's White House had all but abandoned the practice of briefing reporters daily by the end of his tenure.

Psaki is a veteran of the Obama administration. She served as a White House communications director and a spokesperson at the U.S. State Department.

Upon naming his communications team in late November, Biden said "Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a president, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House."