What happens if a presidential nominee can't finish the campaign?

The bombshell news that U.S. President Donald Trump has tested positive for the novel coronavirus has dropped a new layer of disarray on a presidential election already complicated by the pandemic.

It instantly unleashed a surge in Google searches for an uncomfortable, yet inevitable, question given the president's positive test and his recent proximity to his rival Joe Biden on a debate stage.

And that is: What would happen if a major-party nominee died or became incapacitated this close to election day?

The short answer is it would be complicated, and probably contentious, and would make an already difficult year for American democracy, plagued by numerous legal battles over mail-in voting, that much more difficult.

Election-law experts say parties have their own rules allowing them to replace a candidate, but it would be a monumentally complex task — at this late stage in the election, with advance voting already underway in numerous states — to get individual states to reprint their ballots with the names of all the candidates running in national, state and local races.

The next option would be to turn the issue over to electoral college voters and get them to agree on a replacement.

Under the 18th-century rules of the U.S. Constitution, those electoral college voters must hold meetings across the country in December to formally name the election winner.

"As a matter of national importance, we need to ask what would happen if one of the presidential candidates died or became incapacitated before election day," University of California election-law expert Rick Hasen wrote on his blog.

"In short, there would be a ton of uncertainty if we faced such a tragedy as a presidential candidate dying during this period. As if 2020 could not get more complicated and crazy."

Recent Supreme Court decision offers little clarity

The electoral-college scenario raises other challenges.

Various states have rules that force electoral college voters to elect the candidate who was on the ballot and won the most votes.

A Supreme Court decision this year on a loosely related issue offered little clarity.

The majority opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan in the Chiafalo vs. Washington State case contained a footnote referring in passing to such a scenario.

Kagan wrote that some argue that electoral college voters should be free to choose their preferred candidate given the possibility of a candidate dying after election day.

Kagan said some states give their electoral college voters discretion when a candidate has died; as for states that don't, she said, she would "suspect" the states would give their electors flexibility in the event of a candidate's death.

But she made clear this scenario was not the primary focus of the case before the court and said she was not ruling on that issue.