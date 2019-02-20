Petro Poroshenko presses UN for peacekeeping force in Ukraine

Ukraine's president says a UN-mandated peacekeeping operation could be decisive in ending the conflict in the east with Russian-backed separatists — and says secretary general Antonio Guterres should send a mission to come up with options.

Petro Poroshenko, who is in the middle of an election campaign back home, told the General Assembly Wednesday that Ukraine is ready to discuss a multinational peacekeeping operation with "a clear objective to end the Russian aggression and restore Ukraine's sovereignty."

He accused Russia of conducting an "undeclared war" and said it may be time for the international community "to put Russia in its place," starting by depriving Moscow of its Security Council veto on issues "related to the Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Poroshenko speaks to CBC News in 2017:

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wants Canada to restart a program to supply the Ukrainian military with satellite images to monitor Russian and separatist rebel troop movements 8:50

Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and support for separatist rebels in the east triggered a conflict with Ukrainian government forces.

Ukraine submitted a draft proposal in 2017 to the UN for a peacekeeping mission in Donbas, and Poroshenko sought support from Western nations for the initiative, including Canada.

"Now is the time to seriously consider ways the UN can support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the return to peace. Canada stands ready to do its part." - Ambassador Richard Arbeiter

Poroshenko also called on Russia to release the two-dozen Ukrainian sailors it captured after a dispute in the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea in November.

"I want to stress that they are not criminals; they must be treated as prisoners of war under Geneva Conventions," he said.