Pope vows Catholic Church will 'never again' cover up abuse by clergy

Pope Francis vowed Friday that the Catholic Church will "never again" cover up clergy sex abuse, and demanded that priests who have raped and molested children turn themselves in.

Francis dedicated his annual Christmas speech to the Vatican bureaucracy to abuse, evidence that a year of devastating revelations of sexual misconduct and cover-up has shaken his papacy and caused a crisis of confidence in the Catholic hierarchy.

Francis acknowledged that the church had failed in the past to treat the problem seriously, blaming leaders who out of inexperience or short-sightedness acted "irresponsibly" by refusing to believe victims.

But he vowed that going forward, the church would never cover up or dismiss cases again.

"Let it be clear that before these abominations, the church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice whosoever has committed such crimes," he said.

He urged victims to come forward, thanked the media for giving them a voice and issued a stark warning to abusers: "Convert and hand yourself over to human justice, and prepare for divine justice."

Francis's remarks capped a dreadful year for the Catholic Church, one that began with his own botched handling of a sprawling sex abuse scandal in Chile and ended with the U.S. hierarchy in a free fall of credibility as state prosecutors have begun uncovering decades of cover-up.

Francis has summoned church leaders from around the globe for a February abuse prevention summit, in an indication that he has come to realize that the problem is far greater and far more global than he had understood at the start of his papacy five years ago.

Francis's demand that abusers turn themselves in to face "human justice" was significant, and echoed his previous demands for mafia bosses and corrupt politicians to convert.

Vatican guidelines currently only call for bishops to report priestly abusers to police in those countries where civil law requires it — a technicality that survivors and their advocates have long blasted as a convenient dodge to the church's moral obligation to protect children regardless of what the law requires.

Survivors and their advocates, however, found Francis' words hollow, noting that just this week, the chief prosecutor in the U.S. state of Illinois accused church officials there of hiding the names of around 500 priests accused of abuse.

"While refusing to reveal the name of one cleric who committed or concealed child sex crimes, Francis gives yet another promise about ending cover-ups," said David Clohessy, former director of the U.S.-based survivor group SNAP. "If he's serious, Francis could show it by suspending all Illinois bishops until they 'come clean' or the attorney general's investigation clears them of wrongdoing."

Encourages victims to speak out, media to report

Francis warned the Vatican bureaucrats who run the 1.2 billion-strong Church that the scandal now undermined the credibility of the entire enterprise and that from now on the church and all its pastors must embark on a continuous path of purification.

He prayed for help so that the Church can discern true cases from false ones, and accusations from slander.

"This is no easy task, since the guilty are capable of skillfully covering their tracks," and choosing victims who they know will keep silent. He urged those who have been abused to speak out.

It was perhaps a veiled reference to ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the disgraced retired archbishop of Washington, who is now facing a canonical trial on allegations he groped a teenage altar boy in the 1970s.

The McCarrick revelations have fuelled the crisis in confidence in the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy, since it was apparently an open secret that he slept with seminarians but nevertheless was allowed to rise to the heights of church power.

Francis' reference to the difficulty in distinguishing allegations from slander was also perhaps a nod to his own failure to believe Chilean victims of a notoriously predatory priest.

Pope Francis blesses a child during a special audience to deliver a Christmas message to workers at the Vatican on Friday. (Tony Gentile/Reuters)

During Francis's trip to Chile in January, he dismissed survivors' allegations of cover-up as "slander," sparking outrage in Chile and beyond. Francis eventually did an about-face, apologizing to the victims and acknowledging he had made "grave errors in judgment" about the case.

Going forward, he urged those who have been victims of sexual abuse, abuse of power and abuse of conscience to speak out.

"The Church asks that people not be silent, but bring it objectively to light, since the greater scandal in this matter is that of cloaking the truth," he said.

The cardinals and bishops of the Curia listened attentively, including the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Angelo Sodano, who has long been blamed for the Vatican's refusal to acknowledge the depth of the problem during the quarter-century pontificate of St. John Paul II.

Francis thanked the media, in particular, for helping shed that light.

"I myself would like to give heartfelt thanks to those media professionals who were honest and objective and sought to unmask these predators and to make their victims' voices heard," he said.