Pope Francis out of surgery for abdominal issue, expected to be in hospital for several days

Pope Francis underwent abdominal surgery on Wednesday to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he had a portion of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine.

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour procedure that "took place without complications." The Vatican press office earlier said Francis would be hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital for a period of several days.

"The surgery Pope Francis underwent was completed: it took place without complications and lasted three hours."

The Pope was to undergo what the Vatican said was a "laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis" to treat a "recurrent, painful and worsening" constriction of the intestine. A laparotomy is open abdominal surgery. It can help a surgeon both diagnose and treat issues.

The pre-surgical statement said Francis was suffering from a blocked laparocele, which is a hernia that formed over a previous scar.

"The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow for the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery," the statement said.

Intestinal surgery 2 years ago

The pontiff had appeared in good form on Wednesday morning at his audience in St. Peter's Square, zipping around the square in his popemobile greeting the faithful. Francis was then driven in his Fiat 500 out of the Vatican shortly after 11 a.m. and arrived at Gemelli hospital about 20 minutes later, escorted by police.

The Pope remains in charge of the Vatican and the 1.3-billion strong Roman Catholic Church, even while unconscious and in the hospital, according to canon law.

In July 2021, Francis spent 10 days at Gemelli to remove 33 centimetres of his large intestine. He had suffered what the Vatican said was a severe inflammation and narrowing of the colon.

In an interview with The Associated Press in January, Francis said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, that had prompted the 2021 surgery had returned.

Francis had come out of the 2021 surgery saying he could eat whatever he wanted, but he lamented that he hadn't responded well to the general anesthetic used in the longer-than-expected procedure. That reaction in part explained his refusal to have surgery to repair strained knee ligaments that have forced him to use a wheelchair and walker for more than a year.

The fact that he went back for surgery suggests he had little choice but to treat the intestinal issue, especially given the rigorous upcoming travel schedule this summer.

The Argentine Pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man. He also suffers from sciatica nerve pain.

In late March, Francis spent three days at Gemelli for an acute case of bronchitis, during which he was treated with intravenous antibiotics. He emerged April 1 saying "Still alive!"

Recovery period essential, doctor says

Dr. Manish Chand, a professor of surgery at University College London who specializes in colorectal surgery, said the operation Francis underwent on Wednesday is usually straightforward. In the procedure, a surgeon typically frees the trapped intestine and then repairs the hernia and implants a prosthetic, most likely a piece of mesh.

He said the greatest issue afterwards will be pain management and making sure the wound heals properly.

"In the first six weeks after this type of surgery, you're at risk of getting a recurrence again," he said. To avoid that, patients are advised not to do anything strenuous.

The Vatican had recently confirmed a travel-filled August, when the Holy See and Italy are usually on vacation, with a four-day visit to Portugal the first week of August and a similarly long trip to Mongolia starting Aug. 31.

In a sign that the trips were very much on, the Vatican on Tuesday released the planned itinerary for Francis's visit to Portugal for World Youth Day events from Aug. 2-6.

The itinerary confirms a typically busy schedule that includes all the protocol meetings of an official state visit, plus multiple events with young people and a day trip to the Marian shrine at Fatima.