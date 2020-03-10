Pope, conducting mass alone, urges priests to minister to coronarivus sick

Pope Francis is urging priests to "have the courage" to go out to visit those sick from the coronavirus, even though Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit movement and prevent the virus's spread.

The Vatican on Tuesday live streamed Francis's morning mass, which he celebrated alone in the chapel at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican hotel where he lives.

The celebration came hours after the Italian government extended restrictions on movement from virus-hit northern Italy to the rest of the country in a bid to slow the epidemic. Exceptions include for work or health reasons, or for "necessities," such as grocery shopping.

In his homily, Francis prayed for the sick and the doctors and nurses who are caring for them. He said: "Let us pray to the Lord also for our priests, that they may have the courage to go out and go to the sick people, bringing the strength of God's word and the eucharist, and accompany the health workers and volunteers in this work that they are doing."

The Vatican, a walled city-state in the heart of Rome, is respecting the Italian lockdown and has imposed restrictions on movement and contact among personnel.

WATCH: Italian doctor says coronavirus is 'like a bomb' that exploded

Doctor at epicentre of Italian outbreak says coronavirus is a potential disaster for the entire world. 6:57

St. Peter's Square and St. Peter's Basilica have been closed to tourists and guided groups because of coronavirus, but individuals can enter the basilica to pray, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement said the Vatican would also be closing its post office in the square, which draws many tourists, as well as its bookstore and photo service. A cafeteria inside the Vatican for employees would also close. All measures will remain in effect until April. 3.

One person inside Vatican City has tested positive, and five people who came into contact with that person are under precautionary quarantine.