Pope Francis says 'urgent change of direction' needed to tackle climate change

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled Our Changing Planet to show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.

Political leaders must give "concrete hope" to future generations that they are taking the radical steps needed to tackle climate change when they meet at COP26, Pope Francis said in a message released on Friday.

The Conference of Parties (COP) meets every year, and is the global decision-making body set up in the early 1990s to implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and subsequent climate agreements. COP26 runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pope Francis called for a "renewed sense of shared responsibility for our world" to spur action.

"It is essential that each of us be committed to this urgent change of direction," he said on BBC Radio.

"The political decision makers who will meet at COP26 in Glasgow are urgently summoned to provide effective responses to the present ecological crisis and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations."

Have questions about COP26 or climate science, policy or politics? Email us: ask@cbc.ca. Your input helps inform our coverage.

Pope Francis said the summit would be tough, but also represents an opportunity.

"These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy," he said.

"At the same time, moments of difficulty like these also present opportunities, opportunities that we must not waste."

The Vatican is sending a delegation to the summit, but the 84-year-old Pope will not be going following surgery earlier this year.

Pope Francis warned against the danger of isolationism and protectionism in dealing with the climate crisis.

"We can confront these crises by retreating into isolationism, protectionism and exploitation. Or we can see in them a real chance for change, a genuine moment of conversion, and not simply in a spiritual sense," he said.

"This last approach alone can guide us toward a brighter horizon."