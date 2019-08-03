Police responding to active shooter in El Paso, Texas

Police said they were responding to an active shooter in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and told the public to avoid the area of the Cielo Vista Mall.

Tactical units were focusing on the Walmart in the mall, and the store's manager says they have surveillance tape to send to police.

Police have also been escorting out individuals hiding in several other stores.

Local media report that several people have been shot and injured.

"Scene is still active," the El Paso Police Department wrote on Twitter. Few other details were immediately available. Cielo Vista Mall is in the east of the city.