Skip to Main Content
World·New

British police say they won't charge Prince Andrew over sex assault claim

British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Andrew as a minor

The Associated Press ·

Prince Andrew investigation dropped following review

1 hour ago
2:16
British police are taking no further action on sex abuse allegations surrounding Prince Andrew. Police have dropped the investigation into claims that Virginia Giuffre was trafficked into London by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 to have sex with the Duke of York. 2:16

British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre says she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001, when she was age 17 and a minor under U.S. law. She is suing the prince in a U.S. court.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, denies the allegations. He told the BBC in a 2019 interview that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying: "It didn't happen."

In August, London's Metropolitan Police force began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein. Police chief Cressida Dick said at the time that "no one is above the law."

'We are taking no further action'

The force said in a statement late Sunday that its "review has concluded and we are taking no further action."

It also said it would take no action over allegations, first reported by Channel 4 News, that Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the U.K. 

Maxwell, a British socialite, is in a U.S. jail awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies that are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

After weeks of legal skirmishing, lawyers for Andrew acknowledged late last month that the prince had formally been served with Giuffre's lawsuit. The prince must file responses to the claims by Oct. 29.

Andrew, 61, has been banished from public royal duties amid the scandal over his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein, who killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now