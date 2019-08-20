Brazilian police shoot bus hijacker dead in Rio, no hostages hurt

Brazilian security forces in Rio de Janeiro shot dead a man who hijacked a commuter bus on Tuesday morning on a bridge across Guanabara Bay and took more than three dozen hostages.

None of the hostages were harmed during the four-hour hijacking, Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witschel told reporters at the scene.

He congratulated the police for an "exemplary performance" in a Twitter post but said he regretted the death of the hijacker.

The man, armed with a gun and a knife, took 37 people hostage around 5:30 a.m. on a busy bridge linking the suburb of Sao Goncalo to downtown Rio de Janeiro, before being shot dead.

Six hostages were released in the first few hours and police said they told authorities the man had spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire.

Hijacker was 'very calm'

Officials said the man had identified himself as a policeman, but that they were not able to confirm this information.

Hans Moreno, one of the hostages onboard, told TV Globo the man was not behaving in an aggressive way and was "very calm."

The man had not made any particular demands and appeared to have "psychological problems," a spokesperson for the traffic police said on TV Globo.

Rio's elite police force known as BOPE was in charge of the negotiations. A sniper was placed nearby. Traffic was blocked in both directions on the bridge, with hundreds of vehicles waiting in line.

Sao Goncalo is a violent, impoverished suburb separated from Rio by Guanabara Bay. Many use the bridge to go to and from work.