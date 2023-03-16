Poland says it will send fighter jets to Ukraine in 'coming days'

Poland's president said Thursday that his country plans to give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, which would make it the first NATO member to fulfil the Ukrainian government's increasingly urgent requests for warplanes.

President Andrzej Duda said Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes "within the next few days" and that the rest needed servicing and would be supplied later. The Polish word he used to describe the total number can mean between 11 and 19.

One of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, Warsaw has taken a leading role in persuading sometimes hesitant allies to provide Kyiv with heavy weaponry. It has said that any transfer of jets would be as part of a coalition.

"Firstly, literally within the next few days, we will hand over, as far as I remember, four aircraft to Ukraine in full working order," Duda told a news conference.

"The rest are being prepared, serviced."

Germany caught off guard

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that deliveries could be made in four to six weeks.

Germany's government appeared to have been caught off guard by Duda's announcement.

"So far, everyone has agreed that it's not the time to send fighter jets," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters. "I don't have any confirmation from Poland yet that this has happened."

NATO allies in the former communist east such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Slovakia has also been considering whether to send MiG-29s to Ukraine but has yet to reach a decision.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that the debate about sending fighter jets was ongoing.

"This is something we're discussing in the group of allied countries. It's a big wish from Ukraine," she said.

Poland has sent 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Canada has provided four Leopard 2 tanks, and recently promised four more.

Asked last week how many MiG-29s Warsaw might supply, the head of the president's office, Pawel Szrot, said it would "certainly not" be as many as 14.