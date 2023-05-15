Doyle Brunson, who helped popularize poker, dead at 89

Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, according to his agent.

Brunson was 89.

Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson's agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson," the statement read. "He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honour his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."

Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker and also known as "Texas Dolly," won 10 World Series of Poker (WSOP) tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth's 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977, and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

He wrote the book Super/System in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game.

Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted that he "can't believe this day has come - you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER."

Several poker champions paid tribute to Brunson on social media, as did celebrities who play the game frequently, including James Woods, Jennifer Tilly and Gabe Kaplan.

Sad day. We’ve lost <a href="https://twitter.com/TexDolly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexDolly</a> the most iconic player in poker’s history, his legacy will live on forever. I’ve been so inspired by his passion & his ability to play at such a high level well into his 80’s. It’s the end of an era —@Erik_Seidel

Rip <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoyleBrunson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoyleBrunson</a>. I had the pleasure of playing with him many times. He had a wicked sense of humor and always put a smile on my face. Even when he bluffed me out of a hand he did it in such a genial way, I felt like it had somehow been an honor for him to take my chips. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Legend?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Legend</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bzn9GElEFC">pic.twitter.com/Bzn9GElEFC</a> —@JenniferTilly

Poker lost its biggest Legend today: <a href="https://twitter.com/TexDolly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexDolly</a>. He inspired 3 generations of poker players w his play, his award winning book “Super System,” and his fabulous style and grit. Doyle always played hard: the man absolutely hated losing!! Doyle ruled the high stakes cash games in Las… <a href="https://t.co/L4CKzvzbIF">pic.twitter.com/L4CKzvzbIF</a> —@phil_hellmuth