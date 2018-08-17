Brazil's 'Dr. Bumbum' faces murder charge after butt-lift patient dies

Brazilian prosecutors have filed a murder charge against celebrity plastic surgeon Denis Cesar Barros Furtado over the death of a patient who was given injections to enlarge her buttocks.

Furtado, 45, was widely known in Brazil as "Dr. Bumbum" for his plastic surgery on backsides. He was arrested last month in Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities announced late Wednesday that the charge was filed against Furtado, his mother and his girlfriend. Furtado has denied any wrongdoing.

Police have said Furtado performed a butt-lift procedure on bank manager Lilian Calixto at his home. Calixto, 46, fell ill during the procedure and Furtado rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died hours later.

Prosecutors say Furtado engaged in a "risky manoeuvre" by injecting a larger than acceptable dose of a substance called polymethylmethacrylate during the procedure. They also claim the procedure, performed in his home, was carried out at an "unfit" location.