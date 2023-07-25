Canadair plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashes with 2 aboard

A Canadian-built plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashed on Tuesday, as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned of tough days ahead, with blazes destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the island of Rhodes.

State broadcaster ERT showed footage of the plane dropping water over a fire, then crashing into a hillside and bursting into flames.

The Greek air force said there were two airmen aboard the amphibious Canadair CL-215 plane when it crashed over the island of Evia, east of Athens.

Two helicopters had rushed to the scene to carry out a search and rescue operation, the air force said. It gave no details on the fate of the airmen.

'What the entire planet is facing'

Hundreds of firefighters, helped by forces from Turkey and Slovakia, were battling blazes that have raged on the island of Rhodes since last Wednesday, resurging in hot, windy conditions. More emergency flights were due to take home vacationers.

Mitsotakis said on Tuesday the next few days would be difficult, with conditions possibly improving after Thursday.

"All of us are standing guard," he said. "In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean, which is a climate change hot spot, there is no magical defence mechanism. If there was, we would have implemented it."

WATCH | Out-of-control fires ravage Greek island:

Out-of-control fires ravage Greek island Duration 0:57 Locals and tourists are fleeing fires on the popular resort island of Rhodes as out-of-control wildfires ravage the island, prompting urgent pleas for help.

An assessment by scientists published Tuesday said human-induced climate change has played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in the extreme heat waves that have swept across North America, southern Europe and China this month.

In Greece, a prosecutor on Rhodes launched an investigation into the causes of the fires and the preparedness and response of authorities, ERT said. It said about 10 per cent of the island's land area had burned.

'If I leave there will be no hotel'

Lefteris Laoudikos, whose family owns a small hotel in the seaside resort town of Kiotari, one of the epicentres of the fire over the weekend, said its 200 guests — mainly from Germany, Britain and Poland — fled in rental cars.

He said his father, cousin and two others were trying to douse the flames using a nearby water tank.

"On Saturday, when I saw the wind and that there were no planes, I told everyone, 'We're going to burn today,'" he said.

A fireman holds a cat and two rabbits after rescuing them from a fire between the villages of Kiotari and Genadi, on the Greek island of Rhodes, on Monday. (Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images)

"My father saved the hotel. I called him, and he didn't want to leave. He told me, 'If I leave there will be no hotel.'"

John Hatzis, who owns three unaffected hotels in northern Rhodes, said the island needed to welcome back tourists.

"After the superhuman efforts to contain the fire, we need superhuman efforts to restart tourism now," he said.

20,000 evacuees

Rhodes, one of Greece's biggest islands, is among its top summer destinations, attracting about 1.5 million foreign tourists in the summer months.

About 20,000 people had to leave homes and hotels in Rhodes over the weekend as the inferno spread and reached coastal resorts on the island's southeast side, after charring land, killing animals and damaging buildings.

After a blaze in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, in 2018 killed 104 people, Greece has taken a more proactive approach toward evacuations. But critics say it has not improved its ability to put out fires that are common in summer, though more intense in this year's heat wave.

WATCH | Thousands flee as Corfu hit by fires:

Thousands flee as Corfu hit by fires Duration 0:40 The popular tourist island of Corfu is the latest location in Greece to order evacuations in the face of devastating fires

The mayor of Rhodes said on Facebook the island was facing an unprecedented ordeal.

There were also fires on the island of Corfu.

Greece has seen very high temperatures in recent weeks and they are set to rise through Wednesday to exceed 44 C in some areas.

More than 2,000 vacationers had returned home by plane on Monday and tour operators cancelled upcoming trips. TUI dropped flights to Rhodes through Friday. It said it had 39,000 customers on Rhodes as of Sunday evening.

Tourism accounts for 18 per cent of Greece's economic output and one in five jobs. On Rhodes and many other Greek islands, reliance on tourism is even greater.