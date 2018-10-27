Skip to Main Content
'Multiple casualties' in shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue, police say
Police in Pittsburgh have told people in the surrounding area to shelter in place because of an active shooter.

Community told to 'shelter in place'

The Associated Press ·

A police official says there are "multiple casualties" in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
 
Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

He said the public should "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity.
 
Pittsburgh's public safety department tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.  The neighbourhood, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population.

The congregation's president declined to comment.

