Pilot arrested for having loaded gun in carry-on at Florida airport
Only unloaded firearms in locked containers are allowed as checked baggage in U.S.

The Associated Press ·
A pilot was arrested in Florida after U.S. Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded pistol in his carry-on suitcase. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Authorities say an airline pilot was arrested at a Florida airport after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on suitcase.

The News-Press reports Brian Andrew Machtemes of Minnetonka, Minn., was arrested Friday at Southwest Florida International Airport.

A Lee County Port Authority arrest report says the 54-year-old Sun Country Airlines pilot was arrested when a Transportation Security Administration agent found a loaded pistol in his suitcase.

The report says Machtemes has a permit to carry the gun in Minnesota, but it is not valid in Florida.

The TSA allows unloaded firearms in locked containers only as checked baggage.

Airline spokesperson  Kirsten Wenker confirmed Machtemes is a pilot, but declined further comment for privacy reasons.

Machtemes was released on $5,000 US bond. Jail records didn't show whether he had an attorney.

