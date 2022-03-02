Children in Ukraine caught in chaos of war

The week-long Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent more than 874,000 people fleeing to neighbouring countries and forced families who remain in the country to protect their young in makeshift shelters.

Here's a look at what they have had to endure amid the bullets, missiles and shelling since the war began on Feb. 24.

Makeshift maternity ward

A couple with their newborn baby take shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre as air raid siren sounds are heard in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday.

(Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Other patients rest in the basement of the perinatal centre.

(Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son, Makar, in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward/bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday.

(Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

At a children's hospital

Patients of Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in central Kyiv are taken to a bus headed to Poland on Wednesday.

(Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Reuters)

A young patient rests on a couch in a basement being used as a bomb shelter at the children's hospital on Monday.

(Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press)

Hiding underground, other shelters

Sergyi Badylevych, 41, kisses his child, as his wife, Natalia Badylevych, 42, right, looks on in an underground metro station used as bomb shelter in Kyiv on Wednesday.

(Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)

A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in an improvised bomb shelter at a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Monday.

(Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

Waiting for trains

At Kyiv's central train station on Wednesday, a family waits to board an evacuation train to Lviv, Ukraine.

(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

The central train station in Kyiv was crowded on Tuesday as well, with people waiting to travel to Lviv.

(Umit Bektas/Reuters)

People arrive at the central train station as they try to leave Kyiv on Tuesday.

(Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press)

Ukrainian people leave a train carrying 275 people that arrived in Zahony, Hungary, a border town with Ukraine on Feb. 25.

(Anna Szilagyi/The Associated Press)

Fleeing on buses

People get off a bus as they arrive at a refugee shelter in Tiszabecs, Hungary, on Wednesday.

(Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

A child sits on a bus at the border in Siret, Romania, on Monday, where thousands of refugees have entered from neighbouring Ukraine to flee the conflict with Russia.

(Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press)

Refugees from Ukraine, including this child, wait on a bus after arriving at the border crossing Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, on Tuesday.

(Darko Vojinovic/The Associated Press)

Crossing borders

A woman, left, holds a baby after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border in Siret on Feb. 25.

(Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press)

A woman cries next to her children after fleeing from Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret on Feb. 28.

(Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

A child from Ukraine comforts his sibling while they rest at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday.

(Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press)

A Polish border police officer holds a child near the border crossing with Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, on Tuesday.

(Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press)

Finding safety at refugee camps

People rest at the Ursynow sports and recreation centre in Warsaw on Wednesday.

(Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Reuters)

A boy who fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine plays with a baby at a local resident's home in Tiszabecs, Hungary, on Wednesday.

(Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

Refugee children hold toys given to them after arriving at the Medyka border crossing in Poland on Monday. The UN has estimated the conflict could produce as many as four million refugees.

(Visar Kryeziu/The Associated Press)

A child from Ukraine sleeps in a tent at a humanitarian centre for refugees at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border in Palalanca, Moldova, on Feb. 25.

(Aurel Obreja/The Associated Press)

Children play at a temporary refugee shelter in Zahony, Hungary, near the Ukrainian border, on Feb. 25.

(Anna Szilagyi/The Associated Press)