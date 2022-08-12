Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Climate
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Opinion
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
About CBC News
Being Black in Canada
More
Typically rainy Britain enduring 2nd heat wave | CBC Loaded
Typically rainy Britain enduring 2nd heat wave
In typically rainy Britain, the government officially declared a drought across southern and central England on Friday amid one of the hottest and driest summers on record.
Social Sharing
4-day amber heat warning issued for southern and central England, parts of Wales
Posted: Aug 12, 2022 10:01 AM ET | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications
|
Submit a news tip
|
Report error
now