Top dogs: Highlights from America's preeminent dog show | CBC News Loaded
World Photos
Top dogs: Highlights from America's preeminent dog show
Over 3,000 top-ranked dogs compete at the United States's preeminent dog show, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show which runs until Tuesday.
3,000 top-ranked dogs in 4 different competitions at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Posted: May 08, 2023 8:59 AM EDT | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
