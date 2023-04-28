Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World Photos

The U.K. gets a royal makeover ahead of King Charles's coronation

The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6 in Westminster Abbey, followed by a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

May 6 ceremony and celebrations just days away

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now