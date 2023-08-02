Content
Scenes of the supermoon around the world

The first of two supermoons in August is gracing skies around the world. See the striking scenes of the moon as it travels across the sky.

It's the 1st of 2 supermoons in August

CBC News ·
Full moon rising over a mosque.
The supermoon rises over the Ayasofya-i Kebir Cami-i or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)

The first of two supermoons in August is gracing skies around the world.

A supermoon happens when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time that it's full. That makes it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the sky.

Also called a Sturgeon moon, it is the first of two supermoons this month, with another expected on Aug. 30. See the striking scenes of the moon as it travels across the sky this week.

The supermoon rises over The Graves lighthouse in Massachusetts Bay on Tuesday, about 16 kilometres east of Boston.

Full moon seen near the horizon and starting to rise in the sky in front of a lighthouse.

(Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

A cable car travels toward the San Agustín neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, as the supermoon rises in the sky.

Moon rises in the sky behind a moving cable car in Caracas, Venezuela.

(Matias Delacroix/The Associated Press)

The supermoon is seen over the Cabo Sports Complex in Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico.

Lit structures of a sports complex in front of a full moon.

(Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

The supermoon rises behind the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Full moon rising behind a group of statues.

(Amir Makar/AFP/Getty Images)

Hikers walk up a mountain with the full moon in the background in Arguineguín, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.

Silhouette of two hikers in front of a full moon.

(Borja Suarez/Reuters)

The supermoon rises behind the ancient Temple of Zeus in Nemea, Greece, about 100 kilometres southwest of Athens. 

Full moon peeking between columns of an ancient temple near Athens.

(Petros Giannakouris/The Associated Press)

A supermoon rises over the Colosseum and Forum in Rome, Italy.

Full moon rising over the Colosseum and the Roman Forum in Rome, with traffic on the road in the foreground.

(Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press)

The supermoon is seen over Jerusalem, Israel.

Full moon in the sky above Jerusalem.

(Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

The moon rises behind trees on a hill in Jindires, in the rebel-held part of Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, on Monday.

Moon rising behind trees on a hill in Syria, a day before the full moon.

(Rami al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images)

The supermoon rises behind a hotel building in Dubai, U.A.E., on Tuesday.

Full moon rises behind a hotel building in Dubai.

(Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)

With the city skyline and a rising supermoon in the background, young football players practise in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Full moon rising in the sky, with a group of football players in the foreground, jogging on a field.

(Jerome Delay/The Associated Press)

