Scenes of the supermoon around the world

The first of two supermoons in August is gracing skies around the world.

A supermoon happens when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time that it's full. That makes it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the sky.

Also called a Sturgeon moon, it is the first of two supermoons this month, with another expected on Aug. 30. See the striking scenes of the moon as it travels across the sky this week.

The supermoon rises over The Graves lighthouse in Massachusetts Bay on Tuesday, about 16 kilometres east of Boston.

(Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

A cable car travels toward the San Agustín neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, as the supermoon rises in the sky.

(Matias Delacroix/The Associated Press)

The supermoon is seen over the Cabo Sports Complex in Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico.

(Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images)

The supermoon rises behind the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus.

(Amir Makar/AFP/Getty Images)

Hikers walk up a mountain with the full moon in the background in Arguineguín, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.

(Borja Suarez/Reuters)

The supermoon rises behind the ancient Temple of Zeus in Nemea, Greece, about 100 kilometres southwest of Athens.

(Petros Giannakouris/The Associated Press)

A supermoon rises over the Colosseum and Forum in Rome, Italy.

(Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press)

The supermoon is seen over Jerusalem, Israel.

(Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

The moon rises behind trees on a hill in Jindires, in the rebel-held part of Syria's northwestern province of Aleppo, on Monday.

(Rami al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images)

The supermoon rises behind a hotel building in Dubai, U.A.E., on Tuesday.

(Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)

With the city skyline and a rising supermoon in the background, young football players practise in Johannesburg, South Africa.

(Jerome Delay/The Associated Press)