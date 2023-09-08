Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World·Photos

Hitting all the right notes: Summer music concerts here and abroad

Many musicians hit the road during summertime — the unofficial concert season. Here's a look at some popular bands fans have been eager to see.

Summer 2023 brought music fans together with their favourite bands

CBC News ·
A gif showing scenes from summer concerts around the world.
Animation gif showing scenes of summer concerts featuring Lil Nas X and Raye at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain, in late June, as well as fans in Toronto attending recent concerts by Arctic Monkeys and The Smashing Pumpkins. (Jason Cairnduff/Reuters, Jason Cairnduff/Reuters, Alex Lupul/CBC, Alex Lupul/CBC)

Many musicians hit the road during summertime, known in the industry as the unofficial concert season. Here's a look at the bands that fans have been eager to see.

In Canada

Adoring fans watch English rock band Arctic Monkeys at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Aug. 30.

Fans at a packed outdoor amphitheatre watch a rock band perform on stage

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Alex Turner, lead vocalist and guitarist for Arctic Monkeys, on stage singing.

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys on stage performing.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Frontman Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performing at Budweiser Stage on Sept. 2. 

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins on stage performing with two spotlights shining on him.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

In Britain

Singer-songwriter Raye performs at the Glastonbury Festival site in the village of Pilton in Somerset, Britain, on June 24.

Raye performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival.

(Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

Fans relax in the summer sunshine on Day 4 of the Glastonbury festival.

Two very tanned people relax on a patch of grass at the Glastonbury Festival.

(Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X performing at Glastonbury on June 25.

Lil Nas X performing with backup dancers at the Glastonbury Festival.

(Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

Lead vocalist Debbie Harry of Blondie at the festival.

Debbie Harry of Blondie performing on stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

(Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

In Denmark

Jamaican artist Sean Paul performs at the annual Smukfest Music Festival in Skanderborg, Denmark, on Aug. 2.

On stage, a man cocks an ear standing before a packed crowd at the Smukfest Music Festival.

(Helle Arensbak/ Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

Singer Brett Anderson of Suede performs at Smukfest on Aug. 4.

Brett Anderson of Suede performing on stage during the Smukfest Music Festival.

(Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

British artist Rag'n'Bone Man performs at the festival. 

A bearded man in front of mic on stage performing, with spotlights in the background.

(Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

At a power plant

A view of the INOTA music and visual arts festival, held at an abandoned thermal power plant in Várpalota, Hungary, on Aug. 31.

A landscape view of a music and visual arts festival at an abandoned thermal power plant.

(Marton Monus/Reuters)

Fans attend a music and visual arts festival at an abandoned thermal power plant.

(Marton Monus/Reuters)

People lying on the ground at at an abandoned thermal power plant during a music and visual arts festival.

(Marton Monus/Reuters)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now