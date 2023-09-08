Hitting all the right notes: Summer music concerts here and abroad

Animation gif showing scenes of summer concerts featuring Lil Nas X and Raye at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain, in late June, as well as fans in Toronto attending recent concerts by Arctic Monkeys and The Smashing Pumpkins. (Jason Cairnduff/Reuters, Jason Cairnduff/Reuters, Alex Lupul/CBC, Alex Lupul/CBC)

Many musicians hit the road during summertime, known in the industry as the unofficial concert season. Here's a look at the bands that fans have been eager to see.

In Canada

Adoring fans watch English rock band Arctic Monkeys at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Aug. 30.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Alex Turner, lead vocalist and guitarist for Arctic Monkeys, on stage singing.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

Frontman Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performing at Budweiser Stage on Sept. 2.

(Alex Lupul/CBC)

In Britain

Singer-songwriter Raye performs at the Glastonbury Festival site in the village of Pilton in Somerset, Britain, on June 24.

(Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

Fans relax in the summer sunshine on Day 4 of the Glastonbury festival.

(Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X performing at Glastonbury on June 25.

(Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

Lead vocalist Debbie Harry of Blondie at the festival.

(Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)

In Denmark

Jamaican artist Sean Paul performs at the annual Smukfest Music Festival in Skanderborg, Denmark, on Aug. 2.

(Helle Arensbak/ Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

Singer Brett Anderson of Suede performs at Smukfest on Aug. 4.

(Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

British artist Rag'n'Bone Man performs at the festival.

(Helle Arensbak/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

At a power plant

A view of the INOTA music and visual arts festival, held at an abandoned thermal power plant in Várpalota, Hungary, on Aug. 31.

(Marton Monus/Reuters)

(Marton Monus/Reuters)

(Marton Monus/Reuters)