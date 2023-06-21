Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World

Stonehenge, yoga and more: Celebrating summer solstice

In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year falls on June 21 — a day often referred to as the summer solstice.

People express their devotion to the sun and have some communal fun

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now