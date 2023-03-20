Celebrating spring equinox with Nowruz, a Celtic tradition and other festivals

Monday marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. During the equinox, the Earth's axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.

The spring equinox can land on March 19, 20 or 21, depending on the year. This year, it begins today at 5:24 p.m. ET. Take a look at various ways people are celebrating around the world.

Persian New Year

People carry fire torches while celebrating Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and Persian New Year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Kurdistan, Iraq, on Monday.

(Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters)

The Druid way

Members of the Druid Order take part in a ceremony celebrating the spring equinox at Tower Hill in London on Monday.

(Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

In Mexico

The Pyramid of the Moon is seen on the day of the spring equinox as hot air balloons float above the pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacán on the outskirts of Mexico City on Monday.

(Henry Romero/Reuters)

A man takes pictures of the hot air balloons flying near the Pyramid of the Sun.

(Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images)

Another view of the balloons above the Pyramid of the Sun.

(Henry Romero/Reuters)

A Celtic tradition

Residents wait to ignite wooden disks during the Schieweschlàwe festival in Offwiller, eastern France, on Feb. 26. The Schieweschlawe festival is a Celtic tradition to drive away evil spirit and celebrates equinox.

(Jean-Francois Badias/The Associated Press)

A man shakes a wooden disk to keep it on fire during the festival.

(Jean-Francois Badias/The Associated Press)

(Jean-Francois Badias/The Associated Press)