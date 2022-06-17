IN PHOTOS | Loud and proud: Pride parades are back

Since the pandemic began in late 2019, Pride celebrations were put on hold in Canada and the rest of the world. But those events are returning to many cities here and abroad this year.

Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City — a seminal moment in the fight for equal rights for LGBT people. Here's a look at some of the celebrations honouring diversity and inclusion.

In Canada

Inuvik hosted its first regional-based Pride event on June 10, and attendees included The Amazing Race Canada winners and youths from across the Beaufort Delta communities who flew in for the celebrations.

(Karli Zschogner/CBC)

Serenity LaDasha smiles on the Klinic float at the Winnipeg Pride Parade on June 5.

(Walther Bernal/CBC)

The annual Queen City Pride Parade returned to Regina on June 11 after a two-year hiatus.

(CBC)

Some of the biggest Pride parades have yet to occur in Canada, including Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. And many other events celebrating Pride Month have already happened. Here, in Vancouver, students try out a rainbow staircase that was unveiled June 9 at the Vancouver School Board building in support of the LGBT community.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

A pedestrian walks across rainbow art in front of the Cornwall Centre in Regina on June 3.

(Matt Duguid/CBC)

Pride in the U.S.

Fans and participants celebrate along Hollywood Boulevard during the Los Angeles Pride Parade on June 12.

(Richard Vogel/The Associated Press)

People walk in the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march to celebrate Pride Month on June 4 in downtown Pittsburgh.

(Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/The Associated Press)

A large section of the Key West Sea to Sea Diversity flag is carried down a street in Key West, Fla., on June 5. The flag, which originally measured two kilometres, was created by activist Gilbert Baker and stretched the length of Duval Street from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico during Key West Pridefest in 2003.

(Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen/The Associated Press)

Across Europe

Participants march during the annual Lyon Gay Pride in central France on June 11.

(Laurent Cipriani/The Associated Press)

Participants gather for the annual Pride march in Rome the same day.

(Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse/The Associated Press)

A participant poses for a photo during the Baltic Pride Parade in Vilnius, Lithuania, on June 4.

(Mindaugas Kulbis/The Associated Press)

Participants unfold a rainbow flag during the annual Belgian Pride Parade in central Brussels last month.

(Johanna Geron/Reuters)

Middle East and Asia

Others march during the annual Pride parade in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv on June 10.

(Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands of people march through the streets in the Pride parade in Jerusalem on June 2 .

(Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press)

People attend a Pride parade in Bangkok on June 5.

(Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

Members of the LGBT community sit under a rainbow flag during a Pride Parade in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 11.

(Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images)

LGBT community members and supporters march in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on April 24, down Shibuya and Harajuku areas, on the final day of the event.

(Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)