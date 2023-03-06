Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World Photos

PHOTOS | Stunning scenes of the northern lights

Photographers capture the mesmerizing northern lights, the spectacular display of lights in the night sky in the northern hemisphere officially known as aurora borealis.

Enjoy kaleidoscope of colours, patterns and shapes of this natural light show

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now