Here's what a heavily reinforced U.S. Capitol Hill looks like

The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent Donald Trump supporters were being planned in all U.S. state capitals as well as in Washington, D.C., in the days before the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

More than 7,000 National Guard soldiers from multiple states have already arrived in Washington to support the Secret Service, Capitol Police and U.S. Park Police.

And more than 20,000 are expected to be active in the District of Columbia on Inauguration Day, according to D.C. police Chief Robert Contee.

Here's what it's looked like on Capitol Hill in recent days.

Soldiers arriving in D.C.

National Guard members arrive in the nation's capital on Monday, days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

(Erin Scott/Reuters)

Troops walk through the Capitol building on Wednesday before members of the House of Representatives debated and voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, who was charged with "incitement of insurrection."

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Earlier this week, three National Guard members walk among the columns of the crypt beneath the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Securing Capitol Hill

Workers erect a security fence around the Capitol on Jan. 7, the day after pro-Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

National Guard members are seen Wednesday behind a fence that was erected to reinforce security at the Capitol.

(Shafkat Anowar/The Associated Press)

U.S. Capitol Police Officers with the Hazardous Devices Section inspect and seal a manhole on the grounds of the Capitol building on Jan. 10.

(Allison Shelley/The Associated Press)

National Guard soldiers secure the perimeter around the Capitol yesterday.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press)

Troops will be armed

Troops are given weapons at the Capitol yesterday.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

National Guardsmen stand yesterday in front of riot gear laid out on a field on Capitol Hill.

(Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

Lawmakers as tour guides

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to National Guard troops outside the Capitol yesterday.

(Drew Hammill/Speaker of the House Office/The Associated Press)

Republican Rep. Brian Mast of Florida, left, visits with troops at the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.

(J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press)

Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Republican Rep. Michael Waltz hand pizzas to soldiers at the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press)

Getting some R&R

Hundreds of troops rest inside the Visitor Center and elsewhere on the Hill.

(J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press)

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)