Partial solar eclipse delights skygazers from Iceland to India

An animation gif shows scenes of people enjoying the partial solar eclipse in Dubai, Kosovo and Gaza City on Tuesday. (Amr Alfiky/Reuters, Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images, Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse, visible in Central Europe, Northeast Africa and the Middle East, occurred briefly on Tuesday. The celestial event started in Iceland and ended off the coast of India, lasting about two hours.

Many gathered to enjoy the show with special glasses or lenses to protect their eyesight, while the more dedicated spectators also brought their own telescopes.

In Central Europe

Students wearing sunglasses observe a partial solar eclipse in Kosovo's capital, Pristina.

(Visar Kryeziu/The Associated Press)

A photograph shows a partial solar eclipse from Ixelles, Belgium.

(Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga/AFP/Getty Images)

The celestial show as seen in Haarlem, the Netherlands.

(Remko De Waal/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

A photograph shows a partial solar eclipse in Hede-Bazouges, western France.

(Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images)

In Georgia and Greece

A picture taken through a telescope shows a silhouette of an aircraft against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in the settlement of Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia.

(Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

Stargazers watch a partial solar eclipse outside the observatory at the Nymphs Hill, near the Acropolis, in Athens.

(Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)

(Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)

(Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)

In India

People watch a partial solar eclipse in Mumbai.

(Rajanish Kakade/The Associated Press)

People watch a partial solar eclipse through an X-ray film on the banks of Tawi River in Jammu, India.

(Channi Anand/The Associated Press)

A partial solar eclipse is seen above Humayun's Tomb monument in New Delhi.

(Altaf Qadri/The Associated Press)

In Northeast Africa and the Middle East

A view of a partial solar eclipse is seen in Cairo.

(Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)

A spectator watches a partial solar eclipse over Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

A view of the moon partially obscuring the sun disk is seen behind an X-ray image as a filter, during a partial solar eclipse visible from Gaza City.

(Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)