On foot, by train and in vehicles: Ukrainians cross border to flee war

Thousands of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, are fleeing by crossing their border to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded the capital of Kyiv and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday and men of fighting age were told to remain.

Poland, Hungary and other countries receive Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion