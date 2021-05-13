Skip to Main Content
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the world

The fasting month of Ramadan comes to a close with a muted celebration of Eid al-Fitr amid the global pandemic, as shown in these photos of Muslim worshippers in Canada and around the globe.

In Canada and beyond, Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with muted celebrations amid the pandemic

