Block parties, festivals and more: U.S. celebrates Juneteenth

Americans are observing Juneteenth today, a relatively new federal holiday in the United States. It marks the day when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified the Civil War had ended and they were free.

New U.S. federal holiday celebrated by Black Americans since late 1880s

A child holds up a sign at a block party to mark Juneteenth that says: It's About Us.
Kyler Wilson holds a sign at a block party Sunday to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, over two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the U.S. (Kevin Wurm/Reuters)

U.S. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021. Here's a look at some of the festivities held south of the border over the long weekend and earlier this month.

Block parties

Maya Smith, left, blows bubbles during the Queer Juneteenth Block Party, featuring games, costumes and dance, in New York City on Sunday.

Hand holding cellphone recording people enjoying bubbles at a queer Juneteenth block party in New York.

(Jeenah Moon/The Associated Press)

Trumpeter Crystal Howard marches down the street while playing with her band during a block party to mark Juneteenth in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

Trumpeters march down a street while playing with a band during a Juneteenth block party in Nashville.

(Kevin Wurm/Reuters)

Adrian (Flexx) Couch hypes the crowd up during the block party in Nashville.

A shirtless man holding drum sticks in the air trying to hype up a crowd during a Juneteenth block party in Nashville.

(Kevin Wurm/Reuters)

Festivals

Jamboree Thomas, eight, kicks Juneteenth-themed balloons down the street during a neighbourhood festival in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. 

An eight-year-old boy kicks balloons down a street during a neighbourhood Juneteenth festival in Washington, D.C.

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Line dancers perform during the festival.

Line dancers perform during a neighbourhood Juneteenth festival in Washington, D.C.

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Casius Caligula watches a band with his dogs during Juneteenth festivities at Discovery Green public park in downtown Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

Four dogs on the ground outside by their owner who is wearing a fake crown and a T-shirt that says 1865.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Other celebrations

Juneteenth ambassador Madison Swain tosses candy to children during the Juneteenth parade in Galveston on Saturday.

A woman sitting atop an open convertible taking part in a Juneteenth parade throws candy at a crowd including children in Galveston, Texas.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

A local resident takes cover under an umbrella from the hot weather during the parade in Galveston.

Residents on the sidelines watch a float passing by during a Juneteenth parade in Galveston, Texas.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Members of the Tennessee State University marching band perform as President Biden and ‪Vice-President Kamala Harris‬ host a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris with other guests, watching a marching band perform as part of a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn at the White House.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris seated with other guests, watching a marching band perform as part of a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn at the White House.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the concert. The White House hosted the concert to mark the nation's newest federal holiday that was established in 2021.

Jennifer Hudson performing on stage at a Juneteenth concert at the White House.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

