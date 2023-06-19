Block parties, festivals and more: U.S. celebrates Juneteenth

Americans are observing Juneteenth today, a relatively new federal holiday in the United States. It marks the day when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified the Civil War had ended and they were free.

U.S. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021. Here's a look at some of the festivities held south of the border over the long weekend and earlier this month.

Block parties

Maya Smith, left, blows bubbles during the Queer Juneteenth Block Party, featuring games, costumes and dance, in New York City on Sunday.

(Jeenah Moon/The Associated Press)

Trumpeter Crystal Howard marches down the street while playing with her band during a block party to mark Juneteenth in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

(Kevin Wurm/Reuters)

Adrian (Flexx) Couch hypes the crowd up during the block party in Nashville.

(Kevin Wurm/Reuters)

Festivals

Jamboree Thomas, eight, kicks Juneteenth-themed balloons down the street during a neighbourhood festival in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Line dancers perform during the festival.

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Casius Caligula watches a band with his dogs during Juneteenth festivities at Discovery Green public park in downtown Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Other celebrations

Juneteenth ambassador Madison Swain tosses candy to children during the Juneteenth parade in Galveston on Saturday.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

A local resident takes cover under an umbrella from the hot weather during the parade in Galveston.

(Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Members of the Tennessee State University marching band perform as President Biden and ‪Vice-President Kamala Harris‬ host a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the concert. The White House hosted the concert to mark the nation's newest federal holiday that was established in 2021.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)