Pride celebrations around the world

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of 2020 Pride events in Canada and around the world. But as more people get vaccinated and cases of infections trend downward, some communities have been able to gather in person for marches and celebrations in June.

Pride month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a seminal moment in the fight for equal rights for LGBT people. The rainbow flag was created a decade later as a symbol of the community's pride. It is flown by others as a symbol of support. Here's a look at some of the colourful celebrations honouring diversity and inclusion.

Europe, Middle East and Asia

Participants celebrate at the annual Pride march in Milan, Italy, on Saturday. This year's march comes amid widespread concern in Europe about legislation in Hungary that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children, as well as a controversial Vatican communication to Italy, criticizing a law that would extend additional protections from discrimination to the LGBT community.

Revellers enjoy the Pride march in Pantin, near Paris, on Saturday.

A woman is shown at the Equality Parade in Warsaw on June 19, the largest gay Pride parade in central and eastern Europe. The event has returned this year after a pandemic-induced break in 2020 — and amid a backlash in Poland and Hungary against LGBT rights.

Participants are decked out in colourful costumes at the Queerschutz Now! (Queer Protection Now!) march in commemoration of Christopher Street Day, in Berlin on Saturday.

A couple kiss as they take part in the second Pride march in downtown Skopje, Macedonia, on Saturday.

A huge crowd turns out for the annual Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, on June 12.

A member of the Philippines LGBT group poses before a rainbow flag during the annual celebrations of Pride in Quezon City on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people attend the annual Pride parade in Tel Aviv on Friday, in one of the largest public gatherings held in Israel since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada

Canada's chief public health officer said 75 per cent of adults need to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20 per cent need to be fully vaccinated before health restrictions can start easing. That milestone was hit only last weekend, leaving communities to celebrate virtually. In Toronto, the TTC pink Love Bus was one way the city celebrates Pride month.

People wave rainbow flags to show support for students going to school at East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, P.E.I., on June 14. School board officials are investigating reports that a recent Pride event at a junior high school was disrupted by some students, who dressed in black and harassed classmates who said they supported the LGBT community.

At least eight Catholic school boards in some of Ontario's most populous areas voted to raise rainbow flags and recognize Pride month. But Halton Catholic District School Board voted against such a motion. Here, children rally at the school board in Burlington, Ont., on June. 1

U.S. and Mexico

People participate in the Drag March on Friday in New York City. The march, in its 27th year, is an annual event that traditionally kicks off Pride weekend in the city. The yearly parade sees hundreds of people dressed in drag who march from Tompkins Square Park to Stonewall Inn.

A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 13.

Isabella Nicolaou and Lily Navarro pose for a portrait as they attend a Pride event in Washington, D.C., on June 12.

Members and allies of the LGBT community dance and celebrate at the end of the Pride Walk and Rally in Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 12.

People participate in the first in-person LGBT Pride march amid the pandemic in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 12.

A person wears a face mask with the colours of the rainbow flag during the Pride march in Guadalajara.

